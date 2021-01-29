Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley’s path to the NBA was anything but ordinary. In 2018, the then NBA prospect opted to forgo a college career to take on a three-month internship with New Balance and became the first athlete to sign with the sportswear brand for its relaunch into the basketball category. Now, the duo is taking its relationship to the next level by releasing a new collection together.

Dubbed “Gap Year” after the recently released film of the same name which documents Bazley's internship, this capsule is centered around the release of his multicolored New Balance 992 colorway. It features an OKC-appropriate colorway with yellow mesh as its base and is combined with a blue suede mudguard and orange quarter panels. The look continues with a grey heel counter with Bazley’s jersey number stamped on the ankle collar.

In addition to the shoes, the "Gap Year" collection includes two "Paid Internship" T-shirts in contrasting black and white colorways.

Readers can shop Bazley's New Balance "Gap Year" collection now at Newbalance.com. The New Balance 992 and the T-shirts retail for $199.99 and $30, respectively.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance