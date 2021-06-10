Jordan Brand is adding another high profile name to its roster of NFL athletes, and this time it’s the face of the league’s most popular franchise.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is leaving Adidas to sign a lucrative 5-year endorsement with Jordan Brand. While specific numbers weren’t revealed, it’s believed that Prescott is now the highest paid NFL athlete on the Jordan Brand roster, which also includes Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Jimmy Garrapolo, Stephon Gilmore, Joe Haden, Cameron Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu, and Michael Thomas among others.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is leaving adidas and signing a five-year agreement with the Jordan Brand, per source close to situation. Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand QB, the only Cowboys player, and highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2021

Prescott has worn Adidas since his rookie season in 2016. He announced his deal by posting a pair of custom Ultra Boosts by Mache on Twitter. During his time with the brand. he was featured in several marketing campaigns, led various cleat models and even took the field in Yeezy 750 cleats.