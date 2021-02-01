Coral Studios and Nike teamed up in 2018 to create a very limited Air Max 95 collaboration aimed to bring awareness to the endangered Great Barrier Reef ecosystem. If you missed out on copping a pair, a second version of the shoe is on the way.

With the upcoming V2 release, the message of sustainability is consistent with Coral Studio's first Air Max 95 collab, specifically through the color scheme that's inspired by the Great Barrier Reef as well as with the shoe's packaging designed to be easily recycled. This upcoming pair features a leather upper instead of the suede used on the initial version, but keeps the bold blue color blocking with a pink mini-Swoosh at the heel and orange shoelaces.

"This is our love letter to our supporters who were unable to purchase the first version," says co-founder of Coral Studios, Ismaila Traore.

A release date for Coral Studio's Nike Air Max 95 V2 collab has yet to be announced, but the pair is expected to release sometime in the spring season. Grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Coral Studios

Image via Coral Studios

Image via Coral Studios