Starting in 2018, Boston-bred sneaker boutique Concepts and NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving have teamed up on numerous occasions to collaborate on his Nike signature basketball shoes. Adding to their list of projects, we now have a first look at what the duo is brewing up next.

Product images have surfaced this week of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7. The collab wears a predominantly blue color scheme with teal covering a majority of the upper, while light blue decorates the co-branded tongue and shoelaces. Sticking to the Ancient Egyptian theme featured on their collaborative Kyrie 5 and Kyrie 6 releases is a large “Eye of Ra” symbol stamped on the medial side, while a gold Swoosh in the form of wings is featured on the lateral portion. Concepts’ branding is also applied to the heel while a boldly-colored orange midsole caps off the look.

While official images of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 have leaked, the release details for the collab have yet to be announced by the brands.

Image via Nike

