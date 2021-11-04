After delivering a baseball-inspired 57/40 collab in August, Concepts has once again linked up with its Boston neighbors New Balance for another sneaker collab.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the boutique’s creative director Deon Point shared a detailed look at the Concepts x New Balance 992 yesterday. The shoe has been floating around on social media ever since Dennis Todisco previewed the collab last week, which was revealed from the packaging that the shoe is inspired by strawberry and kiwi. The collab features an all-brown upper combined with shaggy suede overlays and neon green accents on the “N” branding. Additional details include a strawberry graphic covering the footbed.

As of now, release details for this fruits-inspired Concepts x New Balance 992 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.