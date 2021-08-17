Longtime collaborators Concepts and New Balance are hooking up for another sneaker project.

Over the weekend, the Boston-bred boutique’s creative director Deon Point shared on his Instagram story a first look at what’s expected to be an upcoming Concepts x New Balance 57/40 collab. A vibrant combination of orange tones covers the silhouette’s suede and leather upper including on the large “N” branding on the sides. Finishing off the look is a sail midsole and a black outsole.

In addition to the preview image of the shoe from Point, ads for the Concepts x New Balance 57/40 have been spotted in Boston with the caption “Get Home Safe.”

New Balance unveiled the 57/40 in January, which the brand revealed as a modern take on the 574 silhouette.

As of now, there’s no release info available for this Concepts x New Balance 57/40 but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.