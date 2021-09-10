The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, the hosts are joined by battle rapper Conceited, who is a longtime cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out. He goes into his sneaker history, recalling the time he lost a pair of "True Blue" Air Jordan 3s in high school, the fakes he used to spot people in, and how much time and money he's spent on getting the rare shoes that makeup his collection. ESPO x Nike Air Force 2s? He remembers them from high school. Entourage x Nike Air Force 1s? It took Conceited years to track them down. Also in this episode, the co-hosts discuss Salehe Bembury's new New Balance collaboration and look forward to what else is releasing in 2021.