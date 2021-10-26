Aside from the return of the fan-favorite “Anthracite” colorway and a recent batch of Louis Vuitton lookalikes, things have been fairly quiet for the Nike Foamposite in recent months, but energy around the sneaker could be shifting soon as evident by a new collab courtesy of Comme des Garçons.

Unveiled in Aoyama, Tokyo as part of Comme des Garçons Homme Plus’ Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One is one of the most experimental takes on the model Nike’s ever done.

In lieu of the shoe’s traditional striped molded foam upper, Comme des Garçons has covered it in swirling circular patterns that extend throughout the forefoot and midfoot. True to the legendary Japanese brand’s aesthetic, the sneaker is draped in tonal black and white colorways with Comme des Garçons Homme Plus branding on the heel.

Given its Homme Plus distinction, it appears that this pair will be released only in men’s sizing unlike many of Comme des Garçons’ Nike projects. A release date is not yet known, but the collab’s Fall/Winter 2021 placement should see it released sometime this holiday season.

UPDATE (10/26): After previewing the shoe during its Fall/Winter 2021 runway show in January, Comme des Garçons’ has officially confirmed that its two Air Foamposite One styles will be released at Doverstreetmarket.com, as well as at Dover Street Market and Comme des Garçons stores on Nov. 5 for $520 each. DSM and CDG stores in Japan will launch their pairs on Nov. 26.

Image via Comme des Garçons

