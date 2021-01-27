Alongside its upcoming Nike Air Foamposite One collaboration previewed this week, another sneaker project from Comme des Garçons has slipped through the cracks.

This time, the Rei Kawakubo-helmed fashion label has partnered with New Balance to put its spin on the recently debuted 57/40 for Comme des Garçons Homme Plus' Fall/Winter 2021 collection, according to Fashion Snaps. Staying true to the Japanese fashion label's signature aesthetic, a tonal black color scheme dresses the ripstop nylon upper coupled with Gore-Tex overlays while co-branding is applied to the tongue tag. Completing the stealthy execution is a black duo-stacked midsole. Check out a detailed look below.

As of now, a release date for this Comme des Garçons Homme Plus x New Balance 57/40 has yet to be announced by the brands but expect additional details to arrive later this year.