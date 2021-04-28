There are few brands with Nike collab resumes like Comme des Garçons. The Japanese fashion figurehead has worked on everything from iconic models like the Air Force 1 and Dunk to unexpected pairs like the upcoming Air Foamposite One and this weekend’s Air Carnivore, seen here.
Featured in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 “Metal Outlaw” show, the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus x Nike Air Carnivore is releasing in all-black and all-white colorways. Each shoe gives the rarely seen ‘90s cross-trainer CDG’s signature tonal makeover with new materials including reflective overlays across the upper. The laceless Huarache-like shoe was originally released in 1993 and features a neoprene collar and several adjustable straps.
The Comme des Garçons Homme Plus x Nike Air Carnivore retails for $330 and releases Saturday, May 1 from select retailers including Dover Street Market.