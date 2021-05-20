Nike SB’s recent releases have stepped into culinary territory with the race-car-slash-swine-inspired “Pink Pig” Dunk Low and Stingwater’s mushroom-themed collab, and now another on-the-nose pair is expected to drop soon.

The latest pair comes courtesy of a collaboration with Athens skate shop Color Skates. Seen through a set of product shots, the Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High uses one of Greek’s staple foods, the gyro kebab, as its inspiration.

There’s bits of tan suede to represent the pita, red laces and Swooshes signifying tomato, and a dollop of tzatziki on the toe box. There’s also brown elephant print at the heel hinting at the sandwich’s meat component. The most obvious element, though, are gyro graphics on the medial side and insoles along with a “kebab and destroy” tag on the inner tongue.

This Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High “Kebab and Destroy” is expected to release soon, although an exact date has not been confirmed.

Image via Nike

