Two entities not known for leaving their sneaker collaborations as ‘one-and-dones’ are readying a second tri-branded version of the Nike LDWaffle.

Clot and Sacai are back with another colorway of the model, drawing inspiration from Clot’s “Kiss of Death 2” Air Max 1 SP collab from 2013. The not-so-subtle tribute is primarily styled in grey, with hits of navy and white laid over mesh and fused synthetic layers. Also pulled from the aforementioned collab are green details along the tongue, while the gum outsole is a new touch not featured on the previous release.

According to Clot’s Edison Chen, “Kiss of Death 2” will release on Oct. 7. Expect official word from Nike and detailed imagery in the coming weeks.

Clot x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle “Kiss of Death 2”

Release Date: 10/07/21

Price: $170