If the two “K.O.D.” styles that dropped in the recent months weren’t enough for you, Clot has another rendition of its collaborative Nike Air Max 1 on the way.

This time, the Hong Kong-bred retailer is revisiting the original friends and family iteration that was made for the collaborative project. The pair was designed in 2007 exclusively for Clot co-founder Edison Chen and Kanye West for his “Touch the Sky” tour, with only four pairs in existence. That same year, fans discovered that the options to create a similar color scheme of the Air Max 1 were available via Nike iD, but it was quickly removed from the site.

While not an exact remake of the elusive friends and family iteration, the upper still wears the bold pink, solar red, and grey color scheme, but now features the same translucent outsole with the foot reflexology graphics as the two previous “K.O.D” collabs from earlier this year.

The Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “K.O.D” -Solar Red will be released on July 20 exclusively at Juicesstore.com, the Juicestore app, and at Juice locations. The shoe will retail for $150.

Image via Clot

