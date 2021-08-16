In recent months, leaked images have hinted at what’s to come from Sacai’s Nike LDWaffle, including collaborations with Clot, Fragment, and Undercover. Putting an end to the speculation, the Japanese fashion label has confirmed the rollout for the projects.

Sacai posted a photo on Instagram early today of its forthcoming LDWaffle styles that are releasing this fall, which showcased more pairs than initially expected. The first wave arrives this month with the two navy and grey Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle makeups. Shortly after, two colorways of the Clot x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle and three iterations of the Undercover x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle are also coming.

The Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collab will be released on Aug. 24 at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers but a specific release date Clot and Undercover’s LDWaffles have yet to be announced. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.