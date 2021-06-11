Clot is rekindling its collaborative partnership with Converse by dropping a new sneaker project inspired by one of their first collaborations together.

According to the Hong Kong-based fashion label, it has referenced the Chuck Taylor All Star “Handshake” collab from 2011 for its upcoming Chuck 70 Ox and Hi styles. Similar to the inspiration, the uppers wear a simplistic color scheme of grey and white, respectively, combined with Clot’s signature Silk Royale design embossed on the tongue tag, shoelaces, and footbed. Additional details include a gum rubber stripe that wraps around the midsole’s forefoot while Clot logos appear at the heel.

The latest Clot x Converse Chuck 70 collabs will be releasing at Juicestore.com and at select Converse retailers globally on June 18 for $95 to $100. To celebrate the launch, Clot announced it’s hosting a private shoe customization event at Juice Causeway Bay, Juice Chengdu IFS and Juice Shanghai stores.

Image via Clot

Image via Clot