Clot is no stranger to using low-top Air Jordans for its collaborative projects. Having delivered a Terracotta Warrior-inspired Air Jordan 14 Low earlier this year as well as two special iterations of the Air Jordan 13 in 2018, the Hong Kong label has now reworked the Jordan 5 Low.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Clot x Air Jordan 5 Low is on the way but release details have yet to be shared by the account. A brief look from @Spicychickenwings shows only the heel of the shoe, which reveals co-branding embroidered at the center. Black satin fills in the rest of the shoe along with red hits appearing on the sock liner. Other details based on the mock-up depiction from @zSneakerheadz pictured above suggest that the collab will come with a jade-inspired lace lock along with a green translucent outsole.

There are currently no release details available for this Clot x Air Jordan 5 Low collab but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.