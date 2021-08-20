After delivering their first collection late last year, Cardi B and Reebok are linking up again. This time, the New York rapper is honoring her roots with a second capsule hitting shelves next week.

The brand unveiled Cardi’s “Let Me Be...In My World” collection today. This project is centered around the release of four new Cardi B Classic Leather styles that reference Cardi’s upbringing in the Big Apple. The shoe will be available in four tonal colorways of in green, red, pink, and white.

In addition to the sneakers, dramatically proportioned clothing pieces featuring elements like oversized sleeves with super cropped waists will also be available at launch.

“I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” Cardi said via press release. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear—from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

Cardi’s Reebok “Let Me Be...In My World” collection will be released on Friday, August 27 at Reebok.com at 12 p.m. ET and at select Reebok retailers.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok