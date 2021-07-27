Top NBA prospect Cade Cunningham has inked an endorsement deal with Nike.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, the projected number 1 overall pick in this Thursday’s NBA Draft will join the Swoosh on a multi-year apparel and footwear deal and will be the highest-earning shoe deal among the hoopers expected to be in this year’s draft class. Per DePaula, the 19-year old also tried sneakers from Adidas, Converse, Puma, and Li-Ning during pre-draft workouts before ultimately signing with Nike.

“More than anything, they show that athletes are more than just athletes,” Cunningham told ESPN. “They really put the right message out for people to see. That was important to me. … I felt like it was a perfect match for me.”

This past season with Oklahoma State, Cunningham was a consensus All-American while earning Big 12 Freshman and Player of the Year honors. As a freshman, he averaged an impressive 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.