Brooks Running just dropped a new sneaker that the brand says is designed to emulate the feeling of what it may be like to run on the moon.

The shoe pictured here is the Aurora-BL, a new running sneaker that’s designed by the innovation-driven Brooks BlueLine team an features first-of-its-kind cushioning inspired by the soft landings on the moon. The low-cut upper features a mesh-like material and is equipped with orange shoelaces, while Brook’s signature branding is printed on the sides. The shoe’s tooling is jam-packed with the brand’s latest innovations starting with the DNA Loft v3 foam, which has been injected with nitrogen to create a soft and lightweight feel without sacrificing responsiveness and durability. The midsole itself incorporates a decoupled design, allowing the forefoot and heel to move naturally.

Readers can cop Brooks Running’s latest Aurora-BL sneaker starting today at Brooksrunning.com and at select retailers for $200.

Image via Brooks