Brooklyn Projects has teamed up with Axion Footwear on a new collab that longtime fans of the brand will appreciate.

Arriving this weekend this the Brooklyn Projects x Axion Nuteks, the signature shoe designed for pro skater and Axion Footwear’s original founder Kareem Campbell, who now serves as the brand’s creative director. According to Brooklyn Project’s owner Dom DeLuca, a longtime dream of his was to get his own signature shoe with Axion. While that didn’t end up coming to fruition, DeLuca got to work on another passion project: the return of Campbell’s Nutek.

It took months before the project came to fruition as DeLuca had to locate the original factories that produced the shoe in the ‘90s. After multiple rounds of samples, DeLuca was finally content with how precise this Brooklyn Projects x Axion Nuteks collab mirrored the original releases.

Readers who are interested will be able to pick up the Brooklyn Projects x Axion Nuteks collab tomorrow exclusively at the Brooklyn Projects store on Melrose Ave. with only 100 pairs available for sale. The shoes retail for $129.

