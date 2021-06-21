For the third time, Reebok has linked up with Bronze 56k to deliver a new sneaker collection.

This time around, the New York City-based skate brand gave the Answer IV ($160) and Classic Leather ($120) new makeovers, which are inspired by the city’s skate scene and its flag. The first silhouette is presented in a simple off-white color scheme and is paired with a gum outsole inspired by ‘90s skate footwear. The latter shoe dons a vibrant blue nylon upper combined with orange and sail overlays. Both pairs have swapped out Reebok’s branding for Bronze 56K’s signature logos.

With the partnership entering its third year, the skate collective is looking forward to releasing these new, unexpected silhouettes. “Working with Reebok has been an amazing experience for the past three years,” said Peter Sidlauskas, the founder of Bronze 56k. “I think our projects keep getting stronger. It was such a great opportunity to exceed our expectations and make a full-on basketball shoe.”

The latest Bronze 56K x Reebok collection is releasing exclusively at Bronze56k.com starting this Thursday, June 24 and globally at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers on June 26.

