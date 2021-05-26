New Balance has tapped Kacey Lynch, CEO and founder of the Black-owned L.A. apparel brand Bricks & Wood, for its latest sneaker collab. The result is a new iteration of the 57/40 inspired by South Central L.A.’s lifestyle.

Green suede makes up a majority of this collaborative New Balance 57/40’s upper, which serves as a nod to South Central L.A.’s neighborhood. Silver accents appear as overlay panels including on the side’s large “N” branding and heel tab while tan and white midsole along with a pink outsole complete the look.

In addition to the shoes, the collaborators have created a short film for this project titled “Jungle to Jungle,” which tells the story of a boy from South Central who grew up and designed a shoe while serving an example for aspiring youth everywhere that you can turn your dreams into a reality.

“Kacey and his team’s passion for product storytelling and their strong commitment to their community is what drew us to them initially,” says Joe Grondin, New Balance’s senior collaboration and energy product manager. “We’re excited to introduce New Balance’s global audience to Bricks & Wood and eager to bring New Balance to South Central with this collaboration.”

Readers interested will be able to cop the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 57/40 exclusively on Bricks & Wood’s website starting tomorrow before it arrives globally on June 4 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists for $150.

Image via New Balance