Former WNBA MVP and reigning WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart is the newest member of the Puma family.

News of the brand’s signing was officially shared this morning by both the parties involved along with the details surrounding the long-term partnership. Stewart will represent Puma as a brand ambassador both on and off the court. Her involvement in the brand also includes future collaborations, creating products, as well as getting her own signature shoe down the line. She will also take part in the brand’s women’s platform, “She Moves Us,” which highlights women who drive culture and sports forward while inspiring others around the globe.

“I am proud to join the Puma family,” Stewart said. “We share a vision to grow the sport and welcome everyone – specifically women and girls – globally. The genuine investment Puma has shown to collaborate with and activate around women, including the commitment to a signature performance shoe, is something that I hope serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me.”

The 2021 WNBA season tips-off this Friday, May 14, with Stewart’s Storm squad set to make their debut this Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces.