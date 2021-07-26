After dropping off a New Balance 990v3 collab last month and a Vans Old Skool in April, Bodega is keeping the 15th anniversary projects coming with a new Reebok collection.

The latest offering from Bodega and Reebok includes two different models: the retro-style Club C 85 and the modernized Club C Legacy. The former comes in a white leather upper with brown accents and a Bodega-branded flap on the medial side, while the latter pair is constructed with a brown suede and mesh with purple details. Gold Bodega and Reebok logos appear on both models.



Both pairs retail for $120 each and come packaged with a co-branded key, but they won’t be equally available. The Club C Legacy will release from bdgastore.com and on Aug. 6 and reebok.com on Aug. 7, while the Club C 85 will be released exclusively from Bodega on Aug. 6.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok