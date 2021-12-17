Hot on the heels of Adidas announcing its first NFT collection yesterday, renowned sneaker figure Bobbito Garcia has joined forces with acclaimed designer Omar Acosta to deliver his own virtual footwear collection.

For this capsule, Bobbito and Acosta have created an original NFT sneaker model called the ARO1 Boriken to commemorate the 126th anniversary of the Puerto Rican flag, which will be observed on Dec. 22, 2021. Available in limited quantities, the digital shoe will be available in five different colorways and will feature the La Borinqueña comic book art created by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez. Proceeds from the sales will benefit Afro Boricua grassroots organizations.

“My collabs with Nike, Adidas, and Puma have all sold out at retail but creating 3D animated digital sneakers as NFTs is taking it to the next level,” Bobbito said. “There are no creative limitations from brand execs! Plus, I’m designing with my dear friend Omar Acosta who has produced projects for Mercedes Benz, Louis Vuitton, Wu-Tang, etc. We’re both Puerto Rican, so naturally we wanted to pay homage to our flag’s anniversary this month with our debut creation. The ARO1 model is where sneakers, art, design, technology, cultural pride and independent ownership plus distribution all collide. The opportunities for artists/designers along with footwear enthusiasts is wide open. I’m amped!”

Bobbito and Acosta’s ARO1 Boriken NFT collection is available now at Opensea.io. Grab a closer look at each of the virtual sneakers below.

Image via OpenSea

Image via OpenSea

Image via OpenSea