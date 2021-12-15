It was only a few weeks ago that Billie Eilish teamed up with Jordan Brand to deliver the sustainable Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 styles, but it appears that the pop star has another noteworthy sneaker collab in the works.

Newly leaked images of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” have surfaced this week courtesy of @iamricosuav on Instagram. Similar to the aforementioned Air Jordan collabs, the unreleased pair that’s shown here dons an all-brown suede upper and unlike standard releases, five velcro straps appear atop the standard lacing setup. Additional details included are the stick-figure Blohsh logo on the lace dubrae as well as the lyrics “it’s hard to stop it once it starts” from Eilish’s song “Billie Bossa Nova” printed underneath the footbed and on the shoebox.

At the time of writing, release details for the Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 High collab have yet to be announced by either Eilish or Nike, but the pair is expected to hit stores sometime in 2022. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

Image via iamricosuav

