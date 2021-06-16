In addition to the recently-leaked Air Jordan 1 KO collab, it appears that an Air Jordan 15 is also in line for singer Billie Eilish.

@zSneakerheadz on Twitter shared early details on the release, suggesting that a Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab will arrive in September. Given its far-off release date, images of the project have yet to leak but a mock-up photo posted by the account shows the pair donning a tonal mint green colorway. The leaker account also revealed that additional Jordan sneakers will be included in the project but the specific models are currently unknown.

In March 2019, Eilish revealed her affinity for the Air Jordan 15 on an episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping. “I love the 15s more than any other shoe in the world … people f*cking hate that shoe and it’s my favorite … I love things that people hate.

As of now, the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab is rumored to hit shelves on Sept. 9 but official details have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.