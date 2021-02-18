With two sold-out collections under their belt, Beyoncé's Ivy Park clothing label and Adidas are back with their third collaboration hitting shelves this weekend.

Next up for the collaborators is the “Icy Park” capsule taking streetwear elements featured on past releases and making them functional for the colder winter weather. The latest range features various apparel, accessories, and an extensive footwear collection made up of the collaborative Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid, and Super Sleek styles. The set also includes the introduction of the high-cut Ivy Park Super Sleek Boot in a predominantly white-based colorway that’s paired with a gum rubber tooling. The Ivy Park Super Sleek Boot was recently seeded to Adidas friends and family in a ice-encased package.

Beyonce’s third Ivy Park x Adidas “Icy Park” collection will be available starting tomorrow, Feb. 19 at Adidas.com/Ivypark followed by another launch at select retailers globally on Feb. 20. Prices for the capsule range from $30 to $850.

