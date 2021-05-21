Since starting in 1997, Jordan Brand has made its mark on modern sports by outfitting some of the best athletic institutions the world has ever known. In the beginning, the partnerships focused solely on US-based collegiate basketball programs.

Everything changed in 2018. That was the year Jordan Brand crossed the pond and inked a deal with French football club Paris Saint-German. Extending its footprint to soccer overseas, the brand’s iconic Jumpman logo was showcased on the club’s kits when canvasing the pitch.

While on-field uniforms or fan gear in the stands often meshed the basketball brand with the Parisian powerhouse, sneakerheads in both hemispheres salivated over these coveted footwear collaborations. With the latest Paris Saint-German x Air Jordan 7 Retro release set for May 22, we decided to celebrate the moment by rounding up the best PSG x AJ collaborations available now on GOAT.