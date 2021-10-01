Over the course of the last decade, the color orange experienced a renaissance in the arts, The vibrant hue has illuminated album covers for musicians such as Kanye West and Frank Ocean, and has become a trademark color for designers including Heron Preston. In footwear, it’s found itself at the eye of the storm, exploding in popularity thanks to the “Shattered Backboard” series of Air Jordan retro releases, Yeezy, Grateful Dead collaborations, and more.

As summer fades into autumn, the citrus hue is ripe for fall fits of all varieties. In a nod to the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Retro “Shattered Backboard” release, we’ve compiled some of the best orange sneakers available now on GOAT.