Every autumn, the bright summer shades that dominate the hot-weather months darken to richer hues designed to warm up each outfit. When it comes to fall footwear specifically, this season is all about red in its heartiest form: maroon.

Also known as burgundy, bordeaux, or beetroot, maroon is a holiday staple, as common and beloved as the season itself. Far subtler than its brighter peers, the color has stood out over the course of sneaker history, adding depth and distinction to an array of models—from soccer and skateboarding to retro and runway.

In celebration of this week’s Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Night Maroon” release, we’ve rounded up the best sneakers featuring this deep shade of red. Take a closer look at the best styles below, and pick up your favorite pair(s) now on GOAT.