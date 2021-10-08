The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, the trio is joined by Bernie Gross, creative director at New York sneaker boutique Extra Butter. Gross recalls his journey in the footwear industry, from buying SBs at stores like Special Sauce in Long Island to helping longstanding LI sneaker shop Renarts establish itself anew with Extra Butter. He breaks down what running a sneaker store really takes—from handling chaotic releases to managing relationships with brand partners and collaborators. Also, the co-hosts discuss the merits of beat sneakers: When is it time to throw your old shoes out? How much wear is too much wear? Can a pair of Air Force 1s that spent a year in the Armenian mountains go any further?