After delivering her Ave Pro collab in January, pro skater Beatrice Domond has linked up with Vans once more, this time putting her spin on the classic Skate Style 53 model.

According to the skatewear brand, Domond’s new Skate Style 53 collab pays homage to her fearless approach to life. Domond’s pair comes in an all-black color scheme debossed with a floral pattern throughout the upper. The shoe is also equipped with co-branded Popcush insoles for added impact protection when skateboarding. The stealthy execution continues with a black vulcanized sole boasting Sickstick rubber for additional traction.

This slip-on Style 53 silhouette (not to be confused with the Slip-On model, first known as the Style 98) first hit the market in the 1950s but has been tucked away until it was recently reintroduced as part of the brand’s ongoing Anaheim Factory reissue program.

Readers that are interested can pick up Domond’s Vans Skate Style 53 collab now at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers for $90.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans