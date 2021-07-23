The ever-popular Adidas NMD Hu range continues to grow with a new set that’s designed in collaboration with Pharrell’s streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club.

Freshly leaked images from @Yankeekicks on Instagram show a trio of previously unseen BBC x Adidas NMD Hu styles. Two of the upcoming pairs feature BBC’s “Running Dog” embroidery in either a blue or green-based ribbed Primeknit upper while the lone astronaut head pair is offered in blue. Like previous styles from the two entities, co-branding appears on the heel tab while a full-length Boost midsole sits underneath.

There’s currently no release info available for this latest trio of BBC x Adidas NMD Hu styles but grab a detailed look below as we await official details from the brands.