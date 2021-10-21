Vans keeps the collaborations coming this holiday season by joining up with A Bathing Ape (Bape) for a special collection.

Hitting shelves next month is the Bape x Vans capsule that will include a new iteration of the classic Sk8-Hi and Authentic. The first style is dressed in contrasting white and black color schemes along with Bape’s iconic ABC camo graphic printed throughout the upper. The latter model features Bape’s inaugural camo print throughout the ripstop canvas upper combined with a white vulcanized sole.

The drop from Bape and Vans extends beyond footwear to include co-branded hoodies that will be available in black and heather grey colorways featuring a mash-up of logos and camo prints.

The Bape x Vans collection will be released in China on Nov. 11 followed by a global launch on Nov. 13 at Vans.com and at select Bape and Vans retailers.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans