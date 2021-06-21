A Bathing Ape (Bape) continues its steady stream of Bapesta offerings this week with the latest set ditching the standard leather look for suede.

The new trio, shown here, dons a simple color blocking similar to the many styles that have already dropped in 2021 but in tonal red, blue, and green suede uppers sans Bape’s extra motifs and patterns. The only logos you’ll see on the pairs are the leather star overlay on the sides along with the ape head stamped on the heel counter and on the forefoot’s lace lubrae. Contrasting the shoe’s boldly colored uppers are the white soles underneath.

This latest Bapesta collection will be available at Bape.com and at Bape’s flagship stores starting on June 26. Each pair will retail for $329.

Image via Bape

