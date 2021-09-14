In addition to the upcoming Reebok collaboration, Bape has also prepared a collection of new Sk8 Sta and Block Sta Hi styles coming soon.

The upcoming offering from Bape is this “Street Hybrid” collection, shown here, which consists of four Sk8 Sta iterations and one Block Sta Hi colorway. According to the Japanese streetwear brand, the capsule combines luxury with an urban style that takes the form of the shoes’ bold color schemes, the signature camo pattern on the overlays, and metallic accents. The lone Block Sta Hi of the group features a premium leather upper including on the ankle strap, which sits atop a two-tone tooling.

Readers will be able to cop the “Street Hybrid” collection at Bape.com and at Bape locations starting this Saturday, Sept. 18. The Block Sta Hi will come with a $279 price tag while the Sk8 Stas retail for $309 each.

