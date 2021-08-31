After delivering a limited Club C collab late last year, Bape has joined forces with Reebok once more. The result is yet another new iteration of the aforementioned model alongside a colorful Instapump Fury style.

Foot District in Spain has revealed via its release calendar that a new Bape x Reebok Club C and Instapump Fury will release today on its website. The product images show that the brands have kept it simple for the first shoe, which features a predominantly white color scheme that’s combined with multicolored stitching throughout and Bape’s star logo on the sides. Flipping the script, the Instapump Fury dons multicolored Bape camo throughout each of the upper’s panels and is offset by a simple white midsole and black outsole.

As of now, the official release details for this Bape x Reebok Club C and Instapump Fury collab have yet to be announced by the brands but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Foot District

