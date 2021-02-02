In addition to the upcoming Court Sta and Sk8 Sta styles, Japanese streetwear powerhouse A Bathing Ape is also dropping a new set of Bape Stas for its Spring 2021 footwear collection.

Seen here are three new Bape Sta colorways arriving this weekend including in white, black, and beige. For the latest season, Bape has upgraded the tooling to make the shoe feel lighter than prior Bape Sta releases. The uppers feature a leather construction at the forefoot and combined with soft suede at the heel counter. Adding to the look are Bape-branded lace dubraes along with duo-stacked leather heel tabs featuring Bape Sta branding stamped at the center.

A Bathing Ape's latest Bape Sta colorways will be released at Bape.com and at Bape stores starting on Feb. 6. Each pair will retail for $289. Check out a detailed look below.

Image via Bape

