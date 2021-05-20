This season is set to be a busy one for fans of the Bape Sta. With plenty of inline pairs that have already hit shelves in recent weeks, A Bathing Ape has another collection of styles arriving soon.

Shown here is the latest “Color Camo Combo” pack designed to satisfy a full spectrum of color preferences. There are a total of six colorways to choose from with each pair boasting a three-toned blocking on the patent leather upper. A refreshing addition to the brand’s popular silhouette is the ape logo stamped on the heels before the looks are finished off with a tonal white sole. Grab an official look at each pair below.

Readers will be able to cop the latest Bape Sta “Color Camo Combo” pack exclusively at Bape.com and at Bape stores globally starting on May 29. Each pair retails for $279.

Image via Bape

