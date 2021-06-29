Bait has often referred to pop culture for its sneaker collabs and for its latest collaborative endeavor, the West Coast retailer linked up with Adidas and popular anime franchise “One Punch Man.”

The shoe pictured here is the Adidas Montreal, which is outfitted with a bold yellow and red color scheme inspired by the ensemble worn by the show’s main protagonist, Saitama. The upper is constructed of soft suede while the heel bears the marks of the involved parties.

This Bait x “One Punch Man” x Adidas Montreal collab is releasing tomorrow at Baitme.com and readers who are interested can sign up now for the online raffle here. Additionally, all Bait stores will carry the release on a first-come-first-serve basis. The shoe will retail for $120.

Image via Bait

