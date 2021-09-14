After delivering the “One Punch Man” Adidas Montreal in June, Bait is once again referencing anime for a new sneaker collaboration. This time, the West Coast boutique has teamed up with the iconic ‘90s anime series Cowboy Bebop and Adidas to create a footwear and apparel collection.

Coming soon is this Bait x Cowboy Bebop x Adidas Matchplay collab, which was a silhouette famously worn by the late tennis icon Arthur Ashe. The shoe wears a predominantly black upper that’s paired with neon accents on the tongue and heel tab while co-branding appears on the heel counter. In addition, the shoe comes with three different shoelace options including black, neon green, and neon yellow.

Aside from the sneaker, the three-way collab also includes a matching t-shirt, hoodie, and a hat. The Bait x Cowboy Bebop x Adidas collection will be released at Baitme.com and at Bait stores this Saturday, Sept. 18. Readers who are interested can sign-up for the raffle to buy the Matchplay collab here.

Image via Bait

Image via Bait