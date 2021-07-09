Bad Bunny’s sneaker collaborations with Adidas won’t be limited to the Forum. There’s also this collaborative Response CL on the way after official Adidas product photos of the shoe surface.

There are subtle changes to Bad Bunny’s version of the Adidas Response CL compared to the standard pairs, as the upper’s overlay panels feature a melted effect and are spilling over onto the sole. Just like his previous Forum collabs, the artist’s signature logos are present on this pair including the eye logo on the heel.

Adidas introduced the Response CL last year and its design is heavily inspired by the brand’s popular running silhouettes from the 2000s including the Response Cushion from 2003 to the Response Control 7 from 2007.

As of now, the release details for this Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL collab haven’t been announced by the brand but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

