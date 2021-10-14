Vans is collaborating with Awake NY for the first time ever and the result is a trio of new Sk8-Hi styles that combines the footwear brand’s West Coast aesthetic with the streetwear label’s New York roots.

Created in partnership with Foot Locker’s incubator program, Greenhouse, collaborative Awake NY x Vans SK8-His will include three distinct colorways including in black and pink, blue and red as well as red and green color schemes. Each pair features Batik swatch fabric, which is made from a wax-resistant dye and gives the checkerboard pattern on the upper a worn-in look straight out of the box. Additional details include Awake NY’s logo debossed on the lateral forefoot of each pair while Vans’ signature white vulcanized midsoles complete the looks.

“It’s exciting that Awake NY can serve as a conduit between the East and West Coasts,” Angelo Baque, founder of Awake NY, says. “A partner like Vans truly complements us, and vice versa.”

All three pairs of the Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi collab will be released tomorrow, Oct. 15 at Awakenyclothing.com followed by the Greenhouse app on Oct. 20 and at Footlocker.com on Oct. 22. Each pair comes with a $90 price tag.

