Awake NY is using its latest Asics collab to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh following his recent death after quietly battling cancer for the last two years.

Moments ago, the New York label announced on Instagram that its Awake NY x Asics Gel-Kayano Trainer 21 collab hitting shelves this Thursday. In addition, Awake NY confirmed that 100 percent of the profits from the collab will be donated to “POST-MODERN,” a scholarship fund that was founded by Abloh to provide opportunities for Black creatives and Angiosarcoma Awareness Inc., which is a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to researching the rare cancer angiosarcoma.

“If you ever spoke to Virgil, you know that he radiated positivity,” Awake NY wrote in the Instagram caption. “He was constantly curious and always spoke supportive words. Virgil, we hope to keep your spirit alive and continue opening doors for the 17-year-old versions of ourselves.”

Aside from the sneakers, the collab will include a special apparel collection with Neon16 and will release exclusively at Unknwn Miami.

The Awake NY x Asics Gel-Kayano Trainer 21 collab will be released at Awakenyclothing.com and at Awake NY stores this Thursday.