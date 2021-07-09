The New Balance 550 has been one of the brand’s more popular retro models in recent months. Despite a number of collaborations and inline colorways, interest in the model remains high, and there will be yet another pair to choose from soon courtesy of Tokyo-based fashion brand Auralee.

Having previously released collaborations on models like the Tokyo Design Studio R_C2 and the Speedrift running shoe, Auralee has now gotten its hands on the 550. Formerly a basketball model from the ‘80s, the 550 has found new legs as a lifestyle sneaker, and Auralee plays to this strength with one of the model’s cleanest designs yet. The white and cream-colored leather sneakers are devoid of any branding on the tongue and feature a spell-out logo at the heel instead of the shoe’s usual NB hit.

The Auralee x New Balance 550 is set to release exclusively in Japan next week on Friday, July 16 followed by a wider global release on Monday, July 26 for a retail price of 19,800 Japanese Yen (around $180 USD).

Image via Auralee