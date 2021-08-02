Summer has entered its final stretch but Jordan Brand still has plenty of heat lined up for August.

This month kicks off with the Air Jordan 1 High releasing in the women's “Seafoam” colorway and will be joined by a black and yellow-styled “Pollen” makeup. Also included in this month’s retro offerings are the Air Jordan 12 Utility and the long-awaited return of the “Lightning” Air Jordan 4.

On the collaborative front, Fragment and Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low and Aleali May’s “Fortune” Air Jordan 14 will also be available.

Check out a full rundown of August’s most notable Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.