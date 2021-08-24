Adidas has not only been pumping out inline colorways of the Forum in the past year, it’s also been a staple for the brand’s recent collabs. Looking ahead to what plans the Three Stripes for the model is this upcoming pair.
Previewed through the brand’s product images is the Atmos x Adidas Forum Low. The shoe itself features a fall-ready “Wheat” colorway with a premium brown nubuck upper, rope shoelaces, and soft suede overlay panels for the Three Stripes branding. Confirming that this pair is indeed a collab with the global sneaker boutique is the co-branded hangtag attached to the shoe. Completing the look is a matching gum outsole.
While images of the Atmos x Adidas Forum Low have surfaced, release details behind the collab have yet to be announced by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.