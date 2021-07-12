Asics is stepping outside the standard realm of releasing physical sneakers and has hopped into the non-fungible token (NFT) wave with a new virtual shoe collection dropping soon.

The brand’s 189-piece “Sunrise Red” NFT collection features nine different Asics silhouettes in their digital form including the popular Gel-Lyte 3, Gel-Quantum 360, Metaracer as well as flip-flops and sandals. There will be 20 NFTs available per shoe and one special Gold Edition release for each model. According to Asics, its latest venture into the virtual space is part of the brand’s long-term vision to push the boundaries of digital goods while also inspiring physical activity.

Fans interested in buying a virtual pair of sneakers from the Asics “Sunrise Red” NFT collection will be able to do so at Nft.asics.com via an online auction opening this Thursday, July 15 and will end on July 19. All proceeds from the auction will go towards the digital arts community through Asics’ new Digital Goods Artist-in-Residence Program.