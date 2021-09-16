Only a few months have passed since ASAP Nast and Reebok teamed up to deliver their first sneaker collab in the form of a Classic Leather Legacy style and now, a second sneaker project between the duo surfaces.

Today, the New York rapper shared on Instagram the first look at his upcoming Zig Kinetica II Edge collab created under his NST2 imprint. While details behind this collab are currently slim, the model appears to be made with the outdoors in mind due to the lugged Vibram outsole. The initial colorway wears a red-based upper that’s combined with black suede overlays and a toggle lacing system with yellow shoelaces. In addition, NST2 branding appears on both pair’s heel pull tabs.

Details of Nast’s upcoming Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge collab are scarce at the time of writing, but we’ll keep you updated with new release info as they emerge.